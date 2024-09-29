Advertisement
HEZBOLLAH COMMANDER KILLED

Hezbollah Commander Nabil Kaouk Reportedly Killed After Nasrallah

The Israeli military on Sunday said that it had killed Hezbollah commander Nabil Kaouk.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2024, 03:58 PM IST
Hezbollah Top Commander Killed: The Israeli military on Sunday said that it had killed Hezbollah commander Nabil Kaouk, reported news agency Reuters. However, the Hezbollah is yet to confirm the demise, supporters have been sharing mourning messages since this morning, the report further said. 

On Saturday, the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah declared that its leader, Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, was "martyred in a criminal attack" in the southern suburbs of Beirut late Friday night. Nabil Kaouk, who was the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, made the announcement. 

(This is a developing story.)

Who Was Nabil Kaouk? 

Nabil Kaouk was a senior Hezbollah commander, who joined the organisation in 1980s. The United States had imposed numerous sanctions on him for his involvement in Hezbollah’s 2020 military operations in southern Lebanon.  

According to Israel Defence Force (IDF), Nabil Kaouk was a key figure in Hezbollah. He maintained close ties with the group's senior leadership and played an active role in orchestrating terrorist attacks against Israel and its civilians. after joining Hezbollah, Kaouk quickly became a pivotal operative, renowned for his expertise.

He held several critical positions, including Deputy Commander of the southern region, Commander of the southern front, and Deputy Commander of the Operational Council, cementing his influence within the militant organization. 

