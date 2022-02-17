How Indian Companies Can Create a Presence in the USA

India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem has grown tremendously in the past two decades and we’ve started to see a huge increase in the number of companies that are growing beyond the borders and taking on global opportunities at scale. For many, the most lucrative opportunities lie in selling into the US market because of the large consumer and enterprise footprint, as well as the signalling power that operating in the USA can provide.

However, in order to execute a successful strategy in the USA, it’s recommended that you have a presence there which can be utilized to drive that expansion.

Why Is Having a Presence in the USA Important?

The globalization that we’ve seen in recent years has made the global supply chain as efficient as ever. So, you might wonder why you would need an actual presence in America at all?

Well, here are some of the key reasons why:

Time Zone . When you’re selling into the USA, you’re going to need to be available to interact with customers, suppliers, partners, and other stakeholders – so that you can build trust and operate efficiently. Doing so over the phone is challenging because of the time zone difference that requires lots of gymnastics to get around. Having a local presence means that you can match working hours with your clients – making for much more seamless value exchange.

Those are just a few of the things that make a local US presence so powerful for Indian companies looking to expand. However, doing so can be an expensive and challenging endeavor if you go about it the wrong way.

Mistakes That Companies Make When Trying to Expand to the USA

In our experience, we’ve seen that some of the more common mistakes made when opening in the USA are as follows:

Significant Upfront Expenditure. Some organizations invest too much too early before they’ve had a chance to actually check the product-market fit in the USA. They will go and sign an expensive lease, invest in new assets, and incur a wide variety of other expenditures upfront. This is risky because you don’t have much wiggle room here and if you aren’t able to start making inroads quickly you can find yourself in a difficult spot.

These three mistakes are emblematic of trying to do it yourself without the context and experience that you need to do it well. It makes a lot more sense to partner with someone who has done it before and can ease the path ahead of you.

Here at FlexyVO, we’ve set out to solve that by crafting unique virtual office solutions for companies who want to make the most of their time in the USA. We’ve gone above and beyond to make it easy and efficient to set up shop overseas, and we’re so thrilled with what it’s been able to do for our clients.

Why Should You Use FlexyVO to Create a Presence in the USA?

While it might be tempting to do it all yourself, the truth is that makes much more sense to work with a partner who has done it all before. At FlexyVO, we pride ourselves on helping companies of all types transition into the USA at an affordable cost, with ultimate flexibility, without compromising the key components that make it such a powerful move in the first place.

Here are the key reasons why you should use FlexyVO to live your American dream:

Wide Network of Offices. We have secured real estate all over the USA in some of the most sought-after spaces in major cities. You can select from this wide range and ensure that you’re in close proximity to your customers and to the rest of the industry – without any fuss. This makes the world of difference when you get started because you don’t have to spend time and effort looking for that perfect office that is going to work for you. All that is already done for you and you can leverage the existing infrastructure with ease.

As you can see, we’ve worked hard to ensure that our clients can seamlessly transition into a US environment and enjoy all the benefits that come with it. Nothing makes us happier than seeing organizations thrive in new ecosystems because they get started in the right way. Leverage our experience, facilities, and mindset – so that you can succeed over the long term.

If this is of interest, be sure to get in touch today, and let’s discuss how we can take your Indian organization to the States and beyond

(Sponsored Feature)