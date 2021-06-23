How long does it take to get a Skilled Visa for Australia?

New Delhi: A skilled worker is any worker that possesses skills, training, knowledge as well as ability in their line of work.

For a skilled worker to immigrate to Australia, they must be qualified for working or training in an eligible skilled occupation in Australia. All other visa-specific requirements will also have to be successfully met.

There are 4 different categories available under permanent work visas for Australia. These are – [1] Regional visas, [2] Skilled migration visas, [3] Business investment visas, and [4] Distinguished talent visas. Now, there are 4 visas that come under Australian immigration skilled migration visas. Of these, 2 require a sponsorship.

An individual with a skilled migration visa for Australia can work and live anywhere throughout the Land Down Under.

Australian skilled migration visas

Employer Nomination Scheme visa [subclass 186]

Allows skilled workers that are nominated by their employers to work and live in Australia permanently

Streams available –

● Employer Nomination Scheme visa [subclass 186] Direct Entry stream

● Employer Nomination Scheme [subclass 186] Labour agreement stream

● Employer Nomination Scheme [subclass 186] Temporary Residence Transition stream

Skilled Independent visa [subclass 189]

For workers – invited through SkillSelect – and New Zealand citizens that possess the skills required by Australia, allowing them to work and live permanently anywhere in Australia.

Streams available –

● Skilled Independent visa [subclass 189] Points-tested stream

● Skilled Independent visa [subclass 189] New Zealand stream

No sponsor or nominator required.

90% of applications processed within 13 months

Skilled Nominated visa [subclass 190]

Allows skilled workers that have been nominated – by an Australian state or territory government agency – to come to work and live in Australia as permanent residents.

90% of applications processed within 14 months

Skilled Regional visa [subclass 887]

For skilled workers that have already lived and worked in certain areas of regional Australia on a previous, eligible Australia visa.

90% of applications processed within 19 months

Currently, applications submitted before September 2020 are being processed.

As of now, there are about 674 different occupations available under the combined skilled immigration list of the government of Australia.

Australia's skilled occupation list also has a role to play in various other permanent visas for Australia, such as – Temporary Skill Shortage [TSS] visa [subclass 482], Skilled Employer Sponsored Regional [provisional] visa [subclass 494] etc.

Another common term when we speak of work overseas in Australia is that of GSM visas.

So, what exactly is meant by GSM visas? Here, ‘GSM’ stands for General Skilled Migration.

Australia’s General Skilled Migration visas

Skilled Independent visa [subclass 189] — Points tested stream

90% of applications processed within 13 months

Skilled Nominated visa [subclass 190]

90% of applications processed within 14 months

Skilled Regional [provisional] visa [subclass 489] — Invited Pathway

90% of applications processed within 23 months

Skilled Work Regional [provisional] visa [subclass 491]

90% of applications processed within 10 months

Australia’s Department of Home Affairs [DoHA] provides monthly updates on the global visa processing times, offering an indicative timeframe for the processing of applications.

A number of factors – such as seasonal peaks and application volumes – impact the processing times for visas.

The processing times given include that for applications lodged online as well as paper-based applications.

The DoHA recommends submitting applications online, wherever possible, in order to streamline the processing.

As applications are assessed on a case-by-case basis, actual processing times might differ from application to application, even for the same visa category.

Certain circumstances do impact and affect visa processing times. Probably the most important factor of them all is that of whether or not a complete application has been submitted by the applicant.

Submitting a Decision Ready Application that has all the required documentation should be the aim for anyone either contemplating or going through Australian visa and immigration.

Similarly, the promptness demonstrated in responding to requests, if any, for additional documentation is also taken into consideration.

For permanent migration visa applications for Australia, the total number of places available in the migration program for that financial year will be another factor.

All parent and Other Family visas for Australia are capped as well as queued.

(Disclaimer: This is a Brand Desk content)