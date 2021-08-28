Hurricane Ida: Over 10,000 people evacuated in western Cuba

New Delhi: The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) on Friday (August 27, 2021) said that tropical storm Ida off the coast of Cuba is now a hurricane hitting the Isle of Youth. As Ida move towards the western Cuban province of Pinar del Rio over 10,000 people have been evacuated, media reported. The total number of evacuees stands at 10,471.

"Center of Ida approaching Western Cuba," the NHC wrote in the latest tweet. While 9,595 are sheltered in residential houses and 876 in evacuation facilities, the Juventud Rebelde news outlet reported on late Friday.

The hurricane has already hit the island of Isla de la Juventud, however, the scale of the sustained damage has not been calculated yet, there are no reports about any victims.

According to forecasts, the hurricane is likely to cause heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding across the central Gulf Coast into Monday.

The NHC registered Ida`s maximum sustained gusts of 75 mph on Friday afternoon.

(With ANI inputs)

