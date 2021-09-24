हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

'I want to go to school': Afghan girl's moving video makes netizens emotional - Watch

Afghan girl talks about their right to attend the school. 

&#039;I want to go to school&#039;: Afghan girl&#039;s moving video makes netizens emotional - Watch
Video grab

Kabul: From the day the Taliban captured Afghanistan, their leaders insisted that this time, it will be different. Women will be allowed to go to work and girls can go to school. But much. like the last time Taliban proved to be lethal for the freedom of women. The list of promises that the Taliban announced has been disppointing for girls and women.

A video of a young girl from Afghanistan giving a convincing expression of their rights which the Taliban has violated is going viral on social media.

WATCH:

In the video, we can see a girl wearing a white headscarf and three others assisting her while holding placards. The girl starts by talking about their rights and the right to contribute to the development of the nation. Netizens got impressed by her fiery speech.

This video gathered over 68,000 views. Netizens commenting, want more girls like her in the country.

The newly formed government of the Taliban clearly stated "All male teachers and students should attend their lessons". No information regarding the female teachers or girl students in the education ministry's announcement. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral newsViral videoviral clipAfghanistanTaliban
Next
Story

PM Narendra Modi, President Joe Biden hold first bilateral meeting, say 'new chapter in Indo-US ties has begun'

Must Watch

PT6M13S

PM Modi US Visit: First picture of Modi-Biden meeting at White House