'I want to go to school': Afghan girl's moving video makes netizens emotional - Watch

Kabul: From the day the Taliban captured Afghanistan, their leaders insisted that this time, it will be different. Women will be allowed to go to work and girls can go to school. But much. like the last time Taliban proved to be lethal for the freedom of women. The list of promises that the Taliban announced has been disppointing for girls and women.

A video of a young girl from Afghanistan giving a convincing expression of their rights which the Taliban has violated is going viral on social media.

WATCH:

“I want to go to school.” Powerful message from this eloquent Afghan girl. pic.twitter.com/PdAMtg9Fjm — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 22, 2021

In the video, we can see a girl wearing a white headscarf and three others assisting her while holding placards. The girl starts by talking about their rights and the right to contribute to the development of the nation. Netizens got impressed by her fiery speech.

This video gathered over 68,000 views. Netizens commenting, want more girls like her in the country.

The newly formed government of the Taliban clearly stated "All male teachers and students should attend their lessons". No information regarding the female teachers or girl students in the education ministry's announcement.

