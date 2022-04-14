हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Imran Khan

Imran Khan can join 'The Kapil Sharma Show', quips ex-Pakistan PM's former wife Reham Khan

Mocking her former husband, Reham Khan even suggested that he should try his hand at Bollywood.  

Imran Khan can join &#039;The Kapil Sharma Show&#039;, quips ex-Pak PM&#039;s former wife Reham Khan

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan`s ex-wife Reham Khan, who has always been vocal in her criticism of the former cricketer, has said that he is a "comedic talent" and can be a good replacement for Navjot Singh Sidhu in popular ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.'

Referring to Imran Khan`s praise of India as a "khuddar quam (very self-respecting people)" while referring to the "foreign conspiracy", Reham Khan mocked her ex-husband, saying he should try his hand at Bollywood.

"He became emotional. I feel that India should make a space for him. Maybe in Bollywood. I believe he can give an oscar-winning performance," she said while speaking to a Pakistani reporter.

On being asked if he should be given a role of a hero or a villain, she said, "That depends on him. In Bollywood, heroes become villains and villains become more popular. But I feel he also has comedic talent... If nothing else, you know Paaji`s (Navjot Sidhu`s) place is vacant in The Kapil Sharma Show. And now, he is also into shero-Shayari (Urdu couplets)," said Reham Khan.

"Also, he has very good relations with Paaji, so I feel there can be some sharing with him," she barbed further. Notably, the remarks came on the same day of Imran Khan`s first address to Pakistan after being ousted from power. 

Meanwhile, Navjot Singh Sidhu, who was Punjab Congress Chief, lost from Amritsar East in the Assembly polls held this year. Following the defeat, Sidhu also resigned from his post as the state party chief. 

The former cricketer was a part of "The Kapil Sharma Show" as a special guest and was ousted from the show following his controversial statements on the Pulwama terror attack. 

