Imran Khan claims PM Narendra Modi sent best wishes on Pakistan National Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeting him on Pakistan National Day. In a tweet, Khan said that he received a message from PM Modi where he has focussed on the need for the people of the sub-continent to work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive and prosperous region.

"Received msg from PM Modi: "I extend my greetings & best wishes to the people of Pakistan on the National Day of Pakistan. It is time that ppl of Sub-continent work together for a democratic, peaceful, progressive & prosperous region, in an atmosphere free of terror and violence," Khan tweeted.

The tweet comes on a day when India refused to send any representative to the National Day celebrations organised by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on Friday. "The decision was taken after Pakistan High Commission decided to call Hurriyat leader to the reception. In February we were very clear, any attempt by Pakistan High Commission or Pakistani leadership to engage with Hurriyat leaders will not be taken lightly," said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.

Islamabad celebrates its National Day on March 23 to mark the Lahore Resolution, also called Pakistan Resolution, which was passed on this day in 1940. It is considered to be a major milestone in the Muslim struggle for an independent Muslim state.