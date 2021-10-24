Imran Khan's rally in Delhi will be bigger than PM Narendra Modi's: Pakistan Minister makes bizarre claim

New Delhi: Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan is more than his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing a press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup in Dubai, Chaudhry said, "Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be bigger than PM Modi's.”

The video of these remarks soon went viral eliciting a response from netizens. He also blamed PM Narendra Modi for worsening relations between India and Pakistan.

Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be a bigger than PM Modi's: Fawad Chaudhry. First results of govt's bhang policy. pic.twitter.com/WPsCvpdGbQ — Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) October 23, 2021

In the press conference on Saturday, he further said that everyone wants Babar Azam and his men to defeat Virat Kohli’s team. “We all want Pakistan to defeat India and give (something) to celebrate,” the Pakistan minister said. Notedly, the current Pakistan PM Imran Khan was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team during the World Cup in 1992.

Pakistan is reeling under inflation which increased by 2.1% due to changes in three indices — food, housing, and construction.

