हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pakistan

Imran Khan's rally in Delhi will be bigger than PM Narendra Modi's: Pakistan Minister makes bizarre claim

Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhry said, "Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be bigger than PM Modi's.” 

Imran Khan&#039;s rally in Delhi will be bigger than PM Narendra Modi&#039;s: Pakistan Minister makes bizarre claim
File Photo

New Delhi: Pakistan Minister of Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the popularity of Prime Minister Imran Khan is more than his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Addressing a press conference ahead of the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup in Dubai, Chaudhry said, "Imran Khan is very popular in India. If he holds a rally in Delhi today, it will be bigger than PM Modi's.” 

The video of these remarks soon went viral eliciting a response from netizens. He also blamed PM Narendra Modi for worsening relations between India and Pakistan. 

In the press conference on Saturday, he further said that everyone wants Babar Azam and his men to defeat Virat Kohli’s team. “We all want Pakistan to defeat India and give (something) to celebrate,” the Pakistan minister said. Notedly, the current Pakistan PM Imran Khan was the captain of the Pakistan cricket team during the World Cup in 1992. 

Pakistan is reeling under inflation which increased by 2.1% due to changes in three indices — food, housing, and construction.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PakistanNarendra ModiImran KhanFawad Chaudhry
Next
Story

North Korea’s ballistic missile test ‘concerning’: US envoy urges Pyongyang to end 'provocations’

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Home Minister Amit Shah will host rally in Bhagwati Nagar