BRICS SUMMIT

In A First, PM Modi Meets Iranian Prez Pezeshkian On Sidelines Of BRICS Summit In Russia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met and held a bilateral meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, in Kazan on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 22, 2024, 09:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on the margins of the BRICS summit in the Russian city of Kazan. This was the first meeting between Modi and Pezeshkian, who became president in July after winning snap elections. "It was good", the Iranian Prez on his meeting with PM Modi.

This is a developing story.

