India In Touch With Russia Over 'Release' Of Its Nationals Supporting Russian Army Amid Ukraine Conflict: MEA

New Delhi: India on Friday stated that it was in contact with Moscow for the prompt “release” of Indians who are working as support staff to the Russian Army, and advised its citizens to steer clear of the conflict zone in Ukraine. The remarks by External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal came after a report that some Indians are employed as support staff to the Russian Army in the conflict zone.

“We are cognizant that a few Indian nationals have taken up support roles with the Russian Army,” Jaiswal said. He said the Indian embassy in Moscow has consistently raised this issue with the concerned Russian authorities for their “prompt release”. “We advise all Indian nationals to be careful and stay away from this conflict,” he said.