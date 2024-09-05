India-Singapore Ties Get A Boost: MoUs Signed In Key Areas Like Semiconductors, Digital Tech

PM Modi Singapore Visit: In a bid to boost bilateral ties, India and Singapore on Thursday signed memorandums of understanding for cooperation in semiconductors, digital technologies, skill development, and healthcare during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day visit. He is in Singapore on a two-day visit at the invitation of Wong.

This came as PM Modi held a productive meeting with his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong, during which the two leaders agreed to elevate the ties to a 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.'

PM Modi, who arrived in Singapore after concluding his Brunei visit on Wednesday, was received by his Singapore counterpart Lawrence Wong and accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Singapore Parliament. From there, the two leaders headed for delegation-level talks.

Briefing about PM Modi's meeting with Lawrence Wong, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said, "A new chapter in (India-Singapore) ties: Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established. PM @narendramodi and PM@LawrenceWongST held a productive meeting in Singapore today. The leaders agreed to elevate the (India-Singapore) ties to Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. They extensively reviewed various facets of the bilateral relationship covering areas of Advanced Manufacturing, Connectivity, Digitalization, Healthcare & Medicine, Skills Development and Sustainability".

Key MOUs Signed Between India And Singapore

Key Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the fields of digital technologies, semiconductors, health cooperation, and skill development were signed between India and Singapore, which will further strengthen the cooperation between the two countries.

The MOUs are — MoU between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Trade and Industry of Singapore on the India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership; MoU between the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology of India and the Ministry of Digital Development and Information of Singapore on Cooperation in the field of Digital Technologies; MoU between the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship of India and the Ministry of Education of Singapore on Educational Cooperation and Skills Development; MoU between the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare of India and the Ministry of Health of Singapore on Cooperation in the field of Health and Medicine.

PM Modi Hails India-Singapore Partnership

PM Modi hailed the strategic partnership between India and Singapore, saying, "The ministerial roundtable that has been formed between us is a path-breaking mechanism."

In his opening remarks, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude and thanked Wong for the warm welcome.

"This is our first meeting after you assumed the post of premier. Many congratulations to you from my side. I am confident that under the leadership of 4G (the fourth-generation leaders), Singapore will progress even faster," he said.

"We also want to create many Singapores in India, and I am happy that we are working together in this direction. The ministerial roundtable that has been formed between us is a path-breaking mechanism."

He stated that the partnership between the two nations in skilling, digitalisation, mobility, advanced manufacturing, semiconductors, Artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, sustainability, and cyber security has become an identity of this mechanism.

Following the talks with Wong, PM Modi took to X and said, "The discussions with my friend, PM Lawrence Wong, continued today. Our talks focused on boosting cooperation in areas like skilling, technology, healthcare, AI and more. We both agreed on the need to boost trade relations".

Ahead of the talks with Wong, Modi received a red carpet-welcome at the Singapore Parliament House. He also signed the visitor's book there.

PM Modi To Meet Singapore President

Later in the day, PM Modi will also call on Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He would call on Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong. Lee is set to host a lunch for the Prime Minister.

He will also meet with Singaporean business leaders and interact with those in the country’s semiconductor ecosystem.

(With agencies inputs)