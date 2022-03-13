हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Indian Embassy in Ukraine shifted to Poland as situation deteriorates: MEA

As attacks on western Ukraine increase, India has decided to temporarily shift its embassy to Poland. 

Indian Embassy in Ukraine shifted to Poland as situation deteriorates: MEA
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has been temporarily shifted to Poland in the wake of the ongoing Kiev-Moscow conflict, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday.

In a statement, the Ministry said: "In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland.

"The situation will be reassessed in the light of further developments."

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a CCS meeting to review India`s security preparedness, and the prevailing global scenario in the context of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the latest developments in Ukraine, including the details of Operation Ganga to evacuate Indian nationals, along with some citizens of India`s neighbouring countries, from the war-torn nation.

Modi has directed that all possible efforts should be made to bring back the mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, who died in Kharkiv.

