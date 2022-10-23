Indian origin Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM

New Delhi: Indian-origin former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Sunday (October 23) formally declared his candidacy for the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and said he wants to fix the economy and deliver for the country. Taking to Twitter, Sunak said he is standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and the next Prime Minister of the UK.

Stating that he has a track record of delivering on promises Sunak said he will deliver on the promise of the 2019 menifesto and has a clear plan to fix the economic crisis being faced by the UK.

"The challenges we face now are even greater. But the opportunities - if we make right choices- are phenomenol," Rishi Sunak stated.

The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.



That’s why I am standing to be Leader of the Conservative Party and your next Prime Minister.



I want to fix our economy, unite our Party and deliver for our country. pic.twitter.com/BppG9CytAK — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 23, 2022

The 42-year-old is the clear frontrunner as he raced ahead with the backing of at least 128 Tory members of Parliament, even as loyalists of his former boss Boris Johnson claimed he has the necessary 100 MPs needed to make it to the shortlist.

While the former Tory leader and prime minister is yet to officially declare his candidacy, the contest is shaping up as a three-way fight between Sunak, Johnson and third-placed Leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt.