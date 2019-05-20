close

Indian's charity in UAE enters Guinness World Records for holding longest iftar

Dubai: A charity run by an Indian in the UAE has entered the Guinness Book of World Records for its hunger relief efforts during the holy month of Ramzan in Abu Dhabi.

Joginder Singh Salaria, founder of PCT Humanity, said the efforts were in continuation to the vegetarian iftar held daily at the premises of his company Pehal International, Dubai Industrial Park.

The charity set the new Guinness World Records for "Longest Line of Hunger Relief Package" in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Gulf News reported.

"This is an incredible moment for all of us in the long journey of transforming lives of people and bringing smiles to them. Besides the record, our main aim is to feed people pure vegetarian food to stay healthy and fit and also save animals. We are glad people are joining us in spreading this message," Salaria said in a statement.

Adjudicated by Douglas Palau, the attempt saw iftar meals containing seven items spread in a line without keeping any gap between the packages for a kilometre, the report said.

