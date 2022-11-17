topStoriesenglish
Indians no longer need to submit police clearance certificate to get Saudi visa

The decision has been taken as part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations, the Saudi Embassy said in a Twitter post.

New Delhi: The Saudi Embassy in India on Thursday announced that "Indian nationals will no longer be required to submit a police clearance certificate for obtaining a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia." The decision has been taken as part of the efforts of the two countries to further strengthen relations, the Saudi Embassy said.

Confirming the same on Twitter, the Saudi Embassy said, "In view of the strong relations and strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India, the Kingdom has decided to exempt the Indian nationals from submitting a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC)."

The PCC will no longer be a requirement for Indian citizens to obtain a visa for travelling to Saudi Arabia, it said.

The Saudi Embassy said it appreciates the contribution of over two million Indian citizens living peacefully in the Kingdom.

