हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Indonesia’s Charge D'Affaires to India dies in Djakarta due to COVID-19

Indonesia's Charge D'Affaires in India, Ferdy Nico Yohannes Piay, passed away at a hospital in Jakarta on Tuesday night, weeks after he was airlifted to his country after contracting COVID-19.

Indonesia’s Charge D&#039;Affaires to India dies in Djakarta due to COVID-19
(Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: Indonesia's Charge D'Affaires in India, Ferdy Nico Yohannes Piay, passed away at a hospital in Jakarta on Tuesday night, weeks after he was airlifted to his country after contracting COVID-19.

Indonesian diplomat Sidharto Suryodipuro, who served in India as Indonesia's ambassador, tweeted about Piay's demise.

"With sadness but also with profound gratitude of our many memories working together that I bid farewell to a good friend and wonderful colleague, Ferdy Piay, Charge d'Affaires of @KBRI_NewDelhi. May he now rest in peace. Om Shanti," Suryodipuro said.

It is learnt he was airlifted to Jakarta on April 27 after his condition deteriorated.

In a Twitter post, the Indonesian embassy in New Delhi condoled Piay's death and said his leadership, guidance and kindness will be remembered forever.

Indonesian media reported this month that Piay was undergoing treatment after being infected with COVID-19.

Piay was among a group of over 60 diplomats who had visited India's leading vaccine manufacturers Bharat Biotech and Biological E Limited in Hyderabad last December.

He was a career diplomat and served as director for South and Central Asia and director general for Asia Pacific and Africa at the Indonesian foreign ministry.

This is the second case of death of an official of a foreign mission based in India amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Last month, the defence advisor at Tanzania High Commission died of COVID-19. Col Moses Beatus Mlula passed away at Base hospital in Delhi Cantt on April 28, a day after he was admitted to the facility.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus IndiaCOVID-19
Next
Story

PM Modi saved thousands of lives in Caribbean: Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne

Must Watch

PT9M25S

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addresses Press Conference over vaccine shortage