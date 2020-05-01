Labour Day 2020: Know the significance, history and importance of May day

On May 1st every year, Labour Day or May Day (International Workers’ Day) is celebrated in India with a public holiday in all states and Union Territories to recognise the contribution of the working class across the country. Other countries like Cuba and China also celebrate Labours day on May 1.

May Day is also refered as Workers’ Day or International Workers’ Day. May Day has different origin stories in different countries. However, the common theme in all countries is the labour class taking a stand against the exploitation they were subjected to.

In Hindi, Labour Day is also known as Kamgar Din or Antarrashtriya Shramik Diwas, Kamgar Divas in Marathi and Uzhaipalar Naal in Tamil.

During the era of industrialisation, US industrialists exploited the working class by making them work 15 hours a day. It was only on May 1, 1886, that the labour class came together and revolted against this unjust system and asked for paid leaves, good wages and proper breaks. This is the reason why May Day is celebrated every year.

In Canada and the United States, Labour day celebrated on the first Monday of September and it is considered as the official end of the summer holiday for most of the respective countries, as public school and university students return to school that week or the following week.

Origin of May Day in India

Labour Day has its origins in the labour union movement, specifically the eight-hour day movement wherein the fight was to advocate for eight hours for work, eight hours for recreation, and eight hours for rest. In India, the first formal celebration of Labour Day was initiated by the ‘Labour Kisan Party of Hindustan’ in the present-day Chennai on 1 May 1923. It is observed as a holiday all over India as a mark of respect to India’s workforce.

The red flag, which symbolizes Labour Day, was used for the first time in India on this day. Prominent communist leader Malayapuram Singaravelu Chettiar raised the flag and arranged meetings to celebrate the occasion. The day is linked to labour movements for communist and socialist political parties. I

May 1 is also Maharashtra Day and Gujarat Day - on this day in 1960 the two states attained statehood after Bombay had been divided into linguistic lines.