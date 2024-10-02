Advertisement
'Iran Made A Big Mistake Tonight And It Will Pay For It': Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant said that those who attack Israel, pay a heavy price.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 02, 2024, 06:29 AM IST|Source: Bureau
After Iran's missile strikes on Israel on Tuesday, Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Iran has made a big mistake and will face consequences for it.

Netanyahu shared a post on X and said, "Iran made a big mistake tonight - and it will pay for it."

According to ANI, During the Security Cabinet Meeting, Netanyahu said that whoever attacks them, they will counter-attack.

"We will do whatever needs to be done to continue this trend. To achieve all of our war objectives, especially the return of all of our hostages, and ensure our existence and our future.," he said in his post on X.

 

 

Israeli Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant also shared a post on X and said that those who attack Israel, pay a heavy price.

"I spent this evening in the command and control center together with senior defense officials, closely watching the IDF's successful defense against the Iranian missile attack on Israel. Iran has not learned a simple lesson - those who attack the State of Israel, pay a heavy price," he said. 

 

 

