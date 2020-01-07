Iran names US troops, Pentagon as terrorist entities for killing General Qassem Soleimani

In a strong move, Iran on Tuesday enlisted all US troops as well as Pentagon as terrorist entities for killing Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani. According to the Iranian news agency, Fars, Parliament of Iran gave its nod for the bill also allocates 200 million euro to the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force to take revenge for killing Soleimani.

During Tuesday's session, "all members of the Pentagon, the affiliated companies and institutes and commanders and those who ordered for the assassination of Lieutenant General martyr Hajj Qassem Soleimani" were added to the terrorist list, as reported by Fars agency.

The move came after IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani was killed in a targeted attack by the US drones at Baghdad International Airport early on January 3 (Friday) morning. The US carried out a strike killing Soleimani, along with six others on the direction of US President Donald Trump. Washington had accused Soleimani of orchestrating several attacks on coalition bases in Iraq including the December 27, 2019, attack in which American and Iraqi personnel were killed.

US President Donald Trump has accused the slain Iranian military leader of contributing to terror plots in London and New Delhi. Addressing the media, Trump announced that Soleimani's 'reign of terror' is over. "Soleimani made the death of innocent people his sick passion, contributing to terrorist plots as far away as New Delhi and London," Trump had said. Speaking about the missile strike he ordered to kill Soleimani, he said, "Today we remember and honour the victims of Soleimani`s many atrocities and we take comfort in knowing that his reign of terror is over."

Many people have condemned the attacks, seeing Soleimani as a hero for his role in defeating the Islamic State militant group. Others voiced approval, saying Soleimani and Muhandis had backed the use of force against unarmed anti-government protesters last year and established militias that demonstrators blame for many of Iraq`s social and economic woes. However, many Iraqis criticised Washington for killing the men on Iraqi soil and possibly plunging Iraq into another war.