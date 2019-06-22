close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
US Iran ties

Iran says it will respond firmly to any US threat: Report

 Iran will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America," he told Tasnim.

Iran says it will respond firmly to any US threat: Report

DUBAI: Iran will respond firmly to any US threat against it, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Saturday, citing foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi. "We will not allow any violation against Iran`s borders. Iran will firmly confront any aggression or threat by America," he told Tasnim.

Live TV

The tension between Tehran and Washington has spiked since Thursday when an Iranian missile destroyed a US Global Hawk surveillance drone. Tehran said the drone was shot down over its territory and Washington said it occurred in international airspace. 

US President Donald Trump said on Friday he aborted a military strike to retaliate for Iran`s downing of the unmanned US drone because it could have killed 150 people and signalled he was open to talks with Tehran. "Regardless of any decision they (US officials) make, we will not allow the Islamic Republic’s territory to be violated,” Mousavi said.

Tags:
US Iran tiesUS drone
Next
Story

China state media urges US to drop win-at-all-costs trade stance

Must Watch

PT4M2S

Congress' Hand Is With Negativity: Amit Shah