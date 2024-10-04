Khamenei Declares October 7 Attack On Israel 'Legitimate' In Bold Public Appearance Amid Rising War Threats

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declared that Israel ‘will not last long’ during a rare Friday sermon at Tehran’s Grand Mosalla Mosque. Speaking to tens of thousands of supporters, Khamenei led the Friday prayers for the first time in years. This marked his first public appearance since Iran launched 180 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Massive crowd in attendance at the Grand Mosalla Mosque was seen waving flags of Palestine, Hezbollah, and Lebanon. With a gun by his side, Iran’s Supreme Leader declared that Israel would not succeed against Hamas or Hezbollah. In response to which the crowd in the mosque chanted ‘we are with you’ throughout the grounds.

As tensions escalate in the region, Israel, backed by the United States, has vowed to retaliate against the recent missile barrage. Ayatollah Khamenei's first Friday sermon in five years serves as a significant display of defiance amid ongoing threats to his life.

In his speech, Khamenei also commended Hassan Nasrallah, the former leader of the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, who was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last week.

“Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah may no longer be with us, but his spirit and legacy will continue to inspire us indefinitely. He was a prominent symbol of resistance against the Zionist enemy. His martyrdom will only enhance this influence. The loss of Nasrallah will not be in vain. We must unite against the enemy while fortifying our unwavering faith,” Khamenei told the gathering.

Iran's Supreme Leader, who supports the Palestinian Hamas group, described their October 7 attacks on Israel as a "correct move." He emphasized that no international law should oppose the Lebanese and Palestinians for defending themselves against occupation. Addressing thousands during the 40-minute address, Khamenei described the assault as a legitimate act by the Palestinian people.

Khamenei, 80, speaking after a prayer ceremony for Nasrallah, characterised Israel as a ‘tool’ of the United States used to exert control over regional lands and resources.

Khamenei delivered half of his speech in Arabic, directing his remarks specifically to Arab nations.

“Our resisting people in Lebanon and Palestine, you brave fighters, you loyal and patient people, these martyrdoms and the blood that was shed shouldn’t shake your determination but make you more persistent,” he said.

Before Khamenei's speech, a ceremony was held to honor the late Lebanese Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Many top Iranian officials, including President Masoud Pezeshkian and senior Revolutionary Guard generals, attended the event. Iran, Hezbollah’s main supporter, has provided the group with weapons and billions of dollars.

The Iranian leader last led Friday prayers in January 2020, following a missile attack on a U.S. army base in Iraq that was a response to the killing of top Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani. Iran continues to support both Hamas and Hezbollah, which are engaged in conflict with Israel on its southern and northern fronts.