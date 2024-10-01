Advertisement
Iran To Launch Imminent Missile Attack On Israel Amid Lebanon War, Says US

The White House source, speaking anonymously, revealed on Tuesday that the U.S. has intelligence suggesting the missile attack is imminent. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Medha Jha|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran To Launch Imminent Missile Attack On Israel Amid Lebanon War, Says US

Iran is reportedly preparing to launch a ballistic missile strike on Israel, according to a senior U.S. official. The White House source, speaking anonymously, revealed on Tuesday that the U.S. has intelligence suggesting the missile attack is imminent. 

In response, the U.S. is supporting Israel’s defensive measures to counter the potential threat. The official also issued a stark warning to Iran, indicating that any such aggression would result in "severe consequences."

This development follows heightened tensions in the region, with Israeli forces conducting a ground operation in Lebanon earlier this week. The conflict has intensified after a series of airstrikes, resulting in numerous casualties.

