Iranian Foreign Minister Speaks To Lebanon Counterpart, Blames Israel For Pager Explosions

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephonic conversation with his Lebanon counterpart Abdallah Bou Habib on Tuesday. During the phone-call, he blamed Israel for a series of pager explosions in Lebanon, labelling it "Israeli terrorism."

Araghchi asked about the condition of Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, who was injured in the explosions, and thanked Lebanon for his treatment, CNN reported, citing Press TV. He offered solidarity with victims and expressed willingness to provide aid to victims.

In a post to X, Abbas Araghchi stated, "In call with my Lebanese counterpart, strongly condemned Israeli terrorism. Expressed solidarity with victims--including a 10-year-old--and readiness to provide any aid. Also thankful for treatment of our injured Ambassador, emphasizing need for serious follow-up by Lebanese Govt."

Araghchi also spoke with Mojtaba Amani's wife, ensuring Iran's support for his recovery and offering assistance for his possible transfer to Tehran.

The phone call between Foreign Ministers of Iran and Lebanon came after at least nine people were killed and 2,800 injured in an attack that targeted pagers held by members of Hezbollah across Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanon's health minister.

Hezbollah has blamed Israel for pager explosions and pledged retribution. Meanwhile, Lebanese officials urged people who possess pagers to discard them.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have refused to comment on the matter. In its first statement after the explosions, the IDF said there were no changes in its advice to people.

Following the pager explosions in Lebanon, Jordan on Tuesday expressed willingness to provide "any medical assistance needed by the Lebanese medical sector to treat thousands of Lebanese citizens who were injured."

During the telephonic conversation with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi reiterated "Jordan's support for Lebanon's security, sovereignty and stability," according to Jordan's Foreign Ministry statement, CNN reported.

Safadi emphasised the need to "stop the dangerous escalation witnessed in the region, through an immediate halt to the Israeli aggression on Gaza."

Hamas blamed Israel for the explosions in Lebanon and expressed solidarity with Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, CNN reported.

In a statement, Hamas said, "We, in the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), strongly condemn the Zionist terrorist aggression that targeted Lebanese citizens by detonating communication devices in various areas of Lebanese territories, as well as civilian and service facilities."

Lebanese Health Minister Firass Abiad said that at least 170 people injured in the explosions in Lebanon are in critical condition, CNN reported, citing Al Jazeera. While addressing a news conference in Beirut, he said that the majority of those injuries are in the abdomen, hand, and face, especially the eye area.

He further said that many hospitals in southern Lebanon have exceeded capacity due to the number of injured people coming for treatment. Over 100 hospitals in Lebanon -- largely in the southern suburbs of Beirut, southern Lebanon and the Beqaa valley -- received injured people.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lebanese Ministry of Health directed health workers to urgently report to work considering the "large number of injured people being transferred to hospitals" after the pager explosions, CNN reported. Officials have also urged people to donate blood in anticipation of increased need.