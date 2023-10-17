Is US Intervention Preventing Hezbollah From Joining All-Out War On Israel?

Tel Aviv: The deployment of two carrier strike groups by the United States, each comprising an aircraft carrier, planes, and escort warships, has reportedly dissuaded Hezbollah from launching a large-scale war against Israel, as per The New York Times on Tuesday. Quoting American officials, the report highlighted that US and Israeli intelligence agencies are actively assessing whether Israel's planned ground offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip might provoke Hezbollah to initiate a significant military campaign from Lebanon against Israel.

The assessment currently suggests that Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of Hezbollah, is hesitant to engage in an all-out war with Israel due to the potential harm it could inflict on his group and Lebanon, according to American officials. However, this assessment is subject to change as more intelligence is gathered and events unfold. Additionally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel has vetoed proposals for a pre-emptive strike against Hezbollah, according to sources briefed on the discussions with American officials.

US Assurance Full Support To Israel

The US Defence Department has reiterated its unwavering support to Israel during these tense times, emphasizing that the US Secretary of Defence is maintaining continuous communication with Israeli authorities and leaders.

A statement by the US Department of Defence (DOD) highlighted, "Since the meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Austin has remained fully engaged with the country's leaders, ensuring Israel has the necessary resources to defend itself from further attacks."

US Increases Military Presence In Middle-East

In addition to swiftly providing aid to Israel, the US has strengthened its military presence in the region to deter further aggression. The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group joined the USS Gerald R. Ford Carrier Strike Group in the Eastern Mediterranean, demonstrating the US commitment to Israel's security.

The Air Force has also deployed F-15 and F-16 fighter squadrons and A-10 attack squadrons to the region, according to a US Department of Defence press release, further bolstering US force posture and underscoring its commitment to deter escalation.

Biden's Visit To Israel

Amidst escalating tensions, US President Joe Biden is set to visit Israel to emphasize the United States' commitment to Israel's security and coordinate efforts to address the crisis. During the visit, Biden will meet with critical Middle East leaders and discuss strategies to minimize civilian casualties and ensure humanitarian aid flows to Gaza.

Biden's visit also includes a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, highlighting the broader diplomatic efforts to address the crisis.

We Will Neutralize Hamas: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed Israel's determination to neutralize Hamas' military and governmental capabilities during discussions with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking a diplomatic resolution to the conflict. The Prime Minister emphasized Israel's commitment to defend its people and vowed to destroy Hamas' military and governmental capabilities.

Assessing Situation Before Ground Invasion: IDF

In an interview with ABC News, IDF spokesperson Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus emphasized a strategic approach, stating that the IDF will carefully choose the opportune time for a potential Gaza ground invasion. The decision will be influenced by various factors, including weather, troop conditions, enemy situation, diplomatic and political concerns, and humanitarian considerations.

Conricus highlighted that the IDF is assessing multiple variables to achieve its military goals and respond effectively to the situation, considering Hamas' claims of having Israeli hostages.

Russia Offers Mediation

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed Russia's readiness to help end the conflict peacefully through diplomatic means during conversations with leaders from Israel, the Palestinian Authority, Syria, Iran, and Egypt. Putin assured Israel of Russia's willingness to contribute to a peaceful resolution of the escalating Israel-Hamas conflict.

Escalating Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

The situation in Gaza continues to worsen, with the Gaza-based Health Ministry reporting a rising number of Palestinians killed and wounded in Israeli airstrikes. The death toll among Palestinians has reached 2,750, with over 9,700 wounded, including more than 750 children, as a result of the Israeli attacks. Meanwhile, Israel reports a death toll of over 1,400 due to the surprise Hamas attack, according to the Israel Defence Force (IDF).