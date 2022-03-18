हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ISKCON

ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh's Dhaka, several injured

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) said that the temple was attacked by a mob of 150 people. The attack on the ISKCON temple in Bangladesh injured three people, the organization said in a tweet.

ISKCON Radhakanta temple vandalized in Bangladesh&#039;s Dhaka, several injured
Image Credit: Voice Of Bangladeshi

DHAKA: The ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Bangladesh's capital Dhaka was vandalized by a mob of over 150 people last night. The shocking incident took place on Thursday night, according to media reports.

The Voice Of Bangladeshi Hindus shared disturbing pictures of the attack targeting the ISKCON Radhakanta temple in Dhaka on Twitter.

 

 

According to a press release on the official website of the Hindu American Foundation (HAF), 150 perpetrators led by one Haji Shafiullah attacked the ISKCON temple at 22 Lalmohon Saha Street of Wari Thana in Dhaka at 8 pm on March 17. 

"They vandalized the temple, murti, and looted money and other valuable things. At least 3 Hindu devotees were injured during this attack," the HAF said in a release on its website.

"These attacks are a matter of grave concern. We request the Bangladesh government to take stringent action and provide security to Hindu minorities in the country," Radharamn Das, Vice-President, ISKCON Kolkata said on the attack on the Radhakanta temple in Dhaka.

 

 

The latest attack on the ISKCON temple comes a few months following a series of attacks on minority religious places in Bangladesh that took place last October. An ISKCON temple in Noakhali city in Bangladesh was vandalised and a devotee was killed by a mob on October 16.

Earlier, communal tensions gripped Bangladesh following allegations of the Quran being dishonoured at a puja pavilion in Cumilla on October 13 last year, triggering violence in several districts across the country.

Tags:
ISKCONRadhakanta templeBangladeshDhakaHAFHindus
