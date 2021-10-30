Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan urges international community to provide support, resume development aid

New Delhi: The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has appealed to the international community to support Afghanistan by unfreezing nearly $10 billion assets of the Afghan people and resuming the development aid and projects pledged to Afghanistan by the international community at the Geneva Conference 2020.

In a release issued to the media, Permanent Representative-designate to United Nation, Mohammad Suhail Shaheen said, "Winter is around the corner, so the immediate need for the International Community to disburse on an urgent basis the recently announced nearly one-billion-euro (some $1.2-billion) aid package pledged at a virtual G20 summit for Afghanistan, to all poor, vulnerable and displaced people of Afghanistan".

After the Taliban took over the control of Afghanistan on August 15, many countries have called back their ambassadors from Afghanistan and closed their embassies. With the exit of the United States from Afghanistan, various countries including India fear an increasingly hostile region.

Shaheen assured that the IEA Government is ready to fully cooperate through the channelled agencies and other NGOs on the ground.

India evacuated its Afghanistan-based diplomats and shut down its embassy and other consulates before August 17.

Reports say that the minorities including women and children in Afghanistan are living under fear.

"We are very worried about the status of women and children," Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF, told the media.

"The humanitarian assistance will not end our shared and mutual responsibility towards impending migration, famine and humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," said Shaheen.

