Israel Advances Into Lebanon With Targeted Ground Raids Amid Global Ceasefire Appeal: 10 Latest Updates

Israel’s Ground Raid In Lebanon: The Israeli military on Monday night (local time) declared that it had begun ‘limited’ raids in southern Lebanon, signaling a deeper incursion was likely, despite global calls for restraint. The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) believe that these near-border villages pose an immediate threat to Israeli community in northern Israel, reported Reuters.

IDF said in a statement posted on X that these ground operations are based on ‘precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorists' targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon’ and present an immediate danger.

In light of the escalating regional tensions in the middle east, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and urged for an ‘early restoration of peace.’ The United States of America, the European Union and Arab powers too called for a cease-fire.

Israel-Hezbollah War: 10 Latest Updates

Regarding the fresh ground operations in southern Lebanon, the Israeli forces’ said, “The IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months. The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area,” the statement cited by Reuters read. The military added that these operations were ‘approved and carried out’ based on decisions made by the political echelon. The ‘Northern Arrows’ operation will keep going as the situation develops, alongside the fighting in Gaza and other areas. The IDF is working to meet the goals of the war, doing whatever is needed to protect Israeli citizens and help those in northern Israel return home safely. Concerns over a potential ground invasion has surged, as Lebanese troops withdrew from the border with Israel, and a U.S. official indicated that Israeli forces appeared ready to enter Lebanon. The skirmish across border is further expected to intensify the campaign against the Iran-backed group after Israel's killing of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah, last week. On Monday night (September 30), the Israeli military warned it would target specific buildings in the densely populated southern suburbs, claiming Hezbollah was using them as operational sites and urging residents to evacuate. On Monday, hours before Israel's invasion, U.S. President Joe Biden urged for a ceasefire in Lebanon. The U.S. anticipated a limited ground incursion by Israel but has warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government against a broader, prolonged operation, which could escalate tensions into a direct conflict with Iran, Bloomberg reported, citing a U.S. official. The Pentagon announced that the U.S. is deploying a “few thousand” more troops to the Middle East to strengthen Israel's defense and prevent potential retaliation from Iran. Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Iran-backed Hezbollah, was killed by Israel on Friday, marking one of the most significant blows to both the militant group and Iran in decades. This came after two weeks of heavy airstrikes, during which several Hezbollah commanders were killed. However, the strikes also resulted in the deaths of around 1,000 civilians and displaced one million people, according to the Lebanese government. In the last 24 hours, at least 95 people have been killed and 172 injured in Israeli strikes targeting southern Lebanon, the Bekaa Valley, and Beirut, as reported by Lebanon's health ministry on Tuesday. The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) also declared three areas in northern Israel — Metula, Misgav Am, and Kfar Giladi — as “closed military zones," further indicating the likelihood of a ground operation.

(With inputs from agencies)