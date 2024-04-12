Advertisement
NewsWorld
IRAN ATTACK ON ISRAEL

Israel Defence Minister Warns Iran Of 'Appropriate Response' If Its Territory Is Attacked

Gallant conveyed to Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence. This conversation between the two counterparts revolved around the preparations for a potential Iranian counterstrike.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 07:10 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Israel Defence Minister Warns Iran Of 'Appropriate Response' If Its Territory Is Attacked

New Delhi: Yoav Gallant, the Israeli Defence Minister, has assured that his country will react suitably if Iran initiates an attack on Israeli soil. “A direct Iranian attack on Israeli territory will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran," Gallant conveyed to Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence, during a telephonic discussion on Thursday. This conversation, reported by Xinhua news agency, revolved around the preparations for a potential Iranian counterstrike.

Gallant elaborated on the measures Israel has taken and stressed that any Iranian aggression on its land will not be tolerated. This marked the second interaction between the two officials within a week.

US intelligence agencies have evaluated that Iran might soon launch a retaliatory strike in response to the death of seven Iranians in an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1.

Earlier on the same day, Michael Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, landed in Israel. He was there to discuss with Gallant and Herzi Halevi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, about coordinating their responses to a potential Iranian offensive.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?