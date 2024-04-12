Israel Defence Minister Warns Iran Of 'Appropriate Response' If Its Territory Is Attacked

New Delhi: Yoav Gallant, the Israeli Defence Minister, has assured that his country will react suitably if Iran initiates an attack on Israeli soil. “A direct Iranian attack on Israeli territory will require an appropriate Israeli response against Iran," Gallant conveyed to Lloyd Austin, the US Secretary of Defence, during a telephonic discussion on Thursday. This conversation, reported by Xinhua news agency, revolved around the preparations for a potential Iranian counterstrike.

Gallant elaborated on the measures Israel has taken and stressed that any Iranian aggression on its land will not be tolerated. This marked the second interaction between the two officials within a week.

US intelligence agencies have evaluated that Iran might soon launch a retaliatory strike in response to the death of seven Iranians in an Israeli airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Syria on April 1.

Earlier on the same day, Michael Kurilla, the Commander of the US Central Command, landed in Israel. He was there to discuss with Gallant and Herzi Halevi, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces, about coordinating their responses to a potential Iranian offensive.