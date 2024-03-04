Israel-Hamas War: 'Dozens Killed, Wounded’ In Fresh Israeli Attacks On Aid Seekers In Gaza City

TEL AVIV: In a grim turn of events, the Health Ministry in Gaza has reported another devastating attack by Israeli forces on individuals seeking aid in Gaza City. This renewed assault has resulted in dozens being killed and wounded, marking it as yet another tragic episode in the ongoing conflict. The Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City has witnessed the heartbreaking toll of the conflict, with UNICEF confirming that 15 children have died from malnutrition. Concerns loom over the possibility of even higher numbers at other medical facilities, highlighting the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in the region.

VP Kamala Harris Urges Immediate Ceasefire

US Vice President Kamala Harris has made a plea for an "immediate ceasefire" in Gaza. However, she stopped short of calling for a permanent end to Israel's assault, indicating the delicate nature of international diplomatic efforts to resolve the conflict.

Israel's Bold Move: Opts Out Of Cairo Talks

While a Hamas representative reported the group's earnest efforts in Egypt to reach an agreement, Israeli media revealed that Israel has opted not to send its delegation to Cairo for discussions on a ceasefire and the release of hostages. Israel has chosen not to participate in Cairo talks addressing the ceasefire and hostage release. This decision is a response to Hamas' failure to address crucial Israeli demands, including providing a detailed list of hostages and confirming the status of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages.

Netanyahu's Demand: Clarity On Hostage Identities Before Progress

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in coordination with Mossad director David Barnea, made the decision based on Hamas' lack of response to key demands. Netanyahu emphasized the need for clarity on the identities of hostages before any further agreements can progress.

Ceasefire Proposal Accepted by Israel, Derailed By Hamas' Silence

Despite a statement suggesting Israel's acceptance of a proposed six-week ceasefire, the lack of response from Hamas has led to the cancellation of Israel's participation in the Cairo talks. Sticking points in the negotiations, according to a Hamas source, include establishing a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, and facilitating the return of displaced individuals. Optimism persists, but a diplomatic source downplays immediate breakthrough prospects, citing slow progress.

Human Cost Rises: Over 30,000 Palestinians Killed, 1,139 Israelis Dead

The toll of the conflict is staggering, with at least 30,410 Palestinians killed and 71,700 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. In Israel, the revised death toll from the October 7 Hamas attacks stands at 1,139, underscoring the human cost on both sides.