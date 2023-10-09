Israeli Air Force Destroys Hamas Naval Force-Linked Headquarters As War Escalates - WATCH

Tel Aviv: In a strong retaliation to an attack by Hamas in Israel, the Israel Air Force carried out a retaliatory strike on Monday targeting several buildings hosting leaders of the Hamas terrorist organization and multiple operational headquarters. According to the Israel Air Force, the strikes included a three-floor headquarters and a base connected to senior Hamas naval force member, Muhammad Kashta. Additionally, the Air Force obliterated an operational facility utilized by the terrorist organization, which was concealed within a mosque in the Jabaliya area.

Informing the public about these actions through their social media platform 'X', the Israel Air Force stated, "The Air Force conducted a strike on a building housing operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization. Simultaneously, several operational headquarters of the group were targeted, including a three-floor facility and a base associated with senior Hamas naval force member, Muhammad Kashta. Moreover, an operational asset used by Hamas, concealed within a mosque in the Jabaliya area, was neutralized."

In a significant escalation on Saturday, Hamas initiated a surprise attack on Israel by launching a barrage of rockets into the southern and central regions of the country. The death toll in Israel since the initiation of the Hamas attack has now exceeded 900 people, as reported by Hebrew media outlets citing The Times of Israel.

This toll includes dozens of soldiers and police who lost their lives during the attack. Furthermore, there were reports of several Israelis being held hostage in Gaza, as mentioned by The Times of Israel, citing official sources.

Prior to this, in response, the Israel Air Force carried out a potent and lethal airstrike in the Gaza Strip, deploying dozens of fighter jets to target areas utilized by Hamas terrorists. Israeli airstrikes were launched as a countermeasure to Hamas' attacks, targeting residences, tunnels, a mosque, and homes of Hamas members in Gaza, resulting in the loss of over 400 lives, including 20 children.

The death toll has now surpassed 1,000, with casualties on both sides, including citizens from the US, France, Nepal, and Ukraine. The conflict has claimed over 700 Israeli lives and left more than 2,100 injured, while in the Gaza Strip, over 413 lives have been lost and around 2,300 individuals injured.

שכונת סג'עיה משמשת גם היא כקן טרור עבור חמאס וממנה יוצאות לפועל פעילויות רבות נגד ישראל, גם במסגרת הלחימה בימים האחרונים pic.twitter.com/YJlre0NIYb — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) October 8, 2023

In a previous announcement by the Israel Air Force, they mentioned that their jets targeted the military headquarters belonging to the Hamas group, which were used for recent operations.

Over 24 hours after Hamas launched rocket attacks followed by an unprecedented ground assault, ongoing skirmishes between forces and terrorists were reported in Kfar Aza, near the Gaza border, according to The Times of Israel.

Meanwhile, Israel's security cabinet approved the "war situation" and initiated "significant military measures according to Article 40 of Basic Law: The Government," as announced by the Israel Prime Minister's Office on X. The war was stated to have been forced on Israel through a "terrorist assault from the Gaza strip," which began at 6 am (local time) on Saturday.

On October 7, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stern warning to Hamas, declaring the commencement of a dire war and affirming that the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) would employ all its might to undermine its capabilities.