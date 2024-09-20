Advertisement
ISRAEL ATTACK

Israeli Military Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander In Beirut Airstrike: Reports

The strike caused significant damage in the Jamous area of Beirut's southern suburbs, collapsing at least two residential buildings.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 11:15 PM IST|Source: ANI
Israeli Military Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander In Beirut Airstrike: Reports Representative image

The Israeli military carried out an airstrike in southern Beirut on Friday, killing senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil, CNN reported. The military said Aqil was part of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Force.
The strike caused significant damage in the Jamous area of Beirut's southern suburbs, collapsing at least two residential buildings, as per CNN.

Rescue efforts are underway, with specialized search and rescue teams racing to find those trapped under the rubble. Lebanon's civil defense has urged people to evacuate the area. Further, Lebanon's health ministry said at least nine people have died and 58 others have been injured in a strike on southern Beirut, adding that at least eight of the hospitalised are in critical condition.

According to CNN, the strike flattened a multistory building in a residential neighborhood. Sources told CNN that senior Hezbollah military figure Ibrahim Aqil was the target of Israel's strike on southern Beirut that leveled a building, killing at least eight people and injuring dozens of others. 

