Iran Launches Large Missile Attack At Israel, Many Hit Capital Tel Aviv: Watch
Iran has launched a significant ballistic missile attack on Israel. Israeli forces have urged civilians to seek shelter as sirens blare across major cities, including Tel Aviv.
Trending Photos
The Israeli military reports that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, according to the Associated Press. A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel. Sirens have sounded throughout the country. The IDF urged Israelis to "remain alert and precisely follow the home front command's instructions." Israel's gas platforms in Mediterranean Sea reportedly destroyed amidst missile attack by Iran, media reports said.
Direct impacts in Tel Aviv and Haifa already reported#Telaviv #Israel #Iran #Haifa pic.twitter.com/ZpsgjEaAcQ— RRN (@RRNmedia) October 1, 2024
Reports indicate that over 400 missiles have been fired at Israel from Iran. Siren alerts have been activated in numerous regions, including Carmel, Wadi Ara, Lachish, Southern Negev, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Judea, Samaria, and others. "Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice," the IDF said in a statement.
Footage of ballistic missiles arriving in Israel sent by the Islamic regime in Iran and there are reports of missile hit or fragment of one falling in Tel Aviv. Updates to follow. This is the fourth round of sirens in Tel Aviv tonight. pic.twitter.com/Vn25OpIBpk— Emily Schrader - אמילי שריידר امیلی شریدر (@emilykschrader) October 1, 2024
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.
Live Tv