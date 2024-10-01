Advertisement
IRAN

Iran Launches Large Missile Attack At Israel, Many Hit Capital Tel Aviv: Watch

Iran has launched a significant ballistic missile attack on Israel. Israeli forces have urged civilians to seek shelter as sirens blare across major cities, including Tel Aviv. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2024, 10:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Iran Launches Large Missile Attack At Israel, Many Hit Capital Tel Aviv: Watch

The Israeli military reports that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, according to the Associated Press. A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel. Sirens have sounded throughout the country. The IDF urged Israelis to "remain alert and precisely follow the home front command's instructions." Israel's gas platforms in Mediterranean Sea reportedly destroyed amidst missile attack by Iran, media reports said.

Reports indicate that over 400 missiles have been fired at Israel from Iran. Siren alerts have been activated in numerous regions, including Carmel, Wadi Ara, Lachish, Southern Negev, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Judea, Samaria, and others. "Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice," the IDF said in a statement.

 

 

