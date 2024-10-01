Iran Launches Large Missile Attack At Israel, Many Hit Capital Tel Aviv: Watch

The Israeli military reports that Iran has fired missiles at Israel, according to the Associated Press. A short while ago, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that missiles were launched from Iran towards Israel. Sirens have sounded throughout the country. The IDF urged Israelis to "remain alert and precisely follow the home front command's instructions." Israel's gas platforms in Mediterranean Sea reportedly destroyed amidst missile attack by Iran, media reports said.

Reports indicate that over 400 missiles have been fired at Israel from Iran. Siren alerts have been activated in numerous regions, including Carmel, Wadi Ara, Lachish, Southern Negev, Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Judea, Samaria, and others. "Upon hearing a siren, you must enter a protected space and remain there until further notice," the IDF said in a statement.