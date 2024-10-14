Israeli Strikes On Gaza Refugee Camps Kill 41 Palestinians Including 13 Children

As the tensions escalate in West Asia further, at least 41 people were killed, including at least 13 children in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza on Sunday, CNN reported citing the hospitals. According to officials from the Al Awda and Al Aqsa hospitals, at least 22 people lost their lives in Israeli strikes at Al Mufti school in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp. Among the people who died was one infant as well. The child died shortly after arrival at the hospital despite repeated attempts to save him by the medical teams.

It is pertinent to note that over 5,000 displaced people are sheltering in the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) school, CNN reported citing Gaza's civil defence.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, five children were killed in an Israeli airstrike while playing marbles in Al Shati camp, according to Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City.

Earlier at the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, eight members of a family -- including six children -- were killed when the Israeli military struck a house they were sheltering in, according to Al Aqsa Hospital, according to CNN. Another six people were killed when an Israeli tank shelled the Bureij refugee camp, it said.

The conflict in Gaza started after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. About 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Following the October 7 attack, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas, vowing to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimise civilian casualties.

The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea.

An unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organization struck an Israeli army base, killing four IDF soldiers on Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said.

"Yesterday, a UAV launched by the Hezbollah terrorist organisation hit an army base. 4 IDF soldiers were killed in the incident. The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved families and will continue to accompany them," the IDF said in a post on X on Monday. "We ask to refrain from spreading rumours and the names of injured individuals, and to respect the families," it added.

The incident occurred reportedly after the Israeli military detected five projectiles launched from Lebanon. Sirens were activated in several regions, including Upper Galilee, Central Galilee, Western Galilee, Haifa Bay, and Carmel.