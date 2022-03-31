Italian porn star Carol Maltesi’s body cut into pieces, killer says he did this to hide her identity

Porn star Carol Maltesi's alleged killer has admitted that he struck her with a hammer before slitting her throat, as per media reports.

Police arrested the alleged killer, Milan-based 43-year-old bank employee Davide Fontana, on Tuesday after her 15 body parts were found in garbage bags in Northern Italy on Sunday. Police later identified the body as Carol Maltesi’s - a porn star.

As per a report, he apparently confessed his crime in police custody and also gave details of how he committed it.

"I started hitting her with a hammer all over her body, not hard. Then when I got to her head I started hitting her hard, I'm not sure why," he said.

"I don't know what happened to me. I think she was already dead but not knowing what else to do with her, I cut her throat with a kitchen knife. I told you all this because I wanted to take off this burden and tell the truth."

According to him, he dismembered her body so that she wouldn't get identified. He said that he murdered her on January 10 or 11 in the morning.