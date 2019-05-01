Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar designated as a global terrorist in UN Sanctions list

NEW DELHI: In a major diplomatic victory for India, the man behind several terror attacks in the country including Pulwama attack, Masood Azhar has finally been listed as an international terrorist by the United Nation security council's 1267 committee. China earlier on Wednesday removed its hold on the listing of Jaise-e-Mohammad founder Masood Azhar.

In the aftermath of February 14 Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel, US along with France and UK had moved a proposal for listing of Masood Azhar. But on March 13, the day of the deadline for the listing of Azhar, China had put a hold, citing more time to understand the issue.

Big,small, all join together. Masood Azhar designated as a terrorist in @UN Sanctions list Grateful to all for their support. #Zerotolerance4Terrorism — Syed Akbaruddin (@AkbaruddinIndia) May 1, 2019

Jaish-e-Mohammad had taken the responsibility for the Pulwama terror attack, the deadliest on Indian security forces in last 20 years. WION/DNA were the first to break the story on Sunday and Monday that China will remove its hold paving the way for the listing of Azhar.

Live TV

LISTING OF MASOOD AZHAR: IMPACT

Listing of Azhar means, that travel, an arms embargo will be imposed on him which means he cannot travel outside Pakistan nor can buy weapons. His assets will also be frozen globally. But the big message that India has been able to send is that Islamabad remains the epicentre of terror. It is interesting to know that Pakistan hosts the largest number of United Nations listed terrorist.

GLOBAL SUPPORT FOR LISTING

India has been for a decade trying to list Azhar as a global terrorist. It was in 2009 first, New Delhi hoped to list Azhar as a United Nations listed terrorist. India was the lone proposer back then. In 2016, India again proposed the listing and it was co-sponsored by UK, US, France and it was blocked by China. In 2017, US, UK and France moved the proposal but China blocked the move again. The move in February of 2019 saw global support with 14 out of 15 members of UNCS backing the move for the listing of Masood Azhar. The proposal was moved US, UK, France and co-sponsored by Australia, Bangladesh, Italy and Japan.

After the Chinese hold in March, France had announced it will be putting a freeze on the assets of Azhar and will raise the issue with the European Union. A joint release by French Foreign, Interior and Finance ministry said, "We will raise this issue with our European partners with a view to including Masood Azhar on the European Union list of persons, groups and entities involved in terrorist acts, based on this decree."

Currently, a text has been circulated amoung all members of European Union for listing of Azhar as a terrorist under EU jurisdiction.

LISTING 20 YEARS AFTER HIJACKING OF IC 814 THAT LEAD TO AZHAR'S RELEASE

The listing of Masood Azhar comes 20 years after he was released when Pakistan based terrorist hijacked Indian Airlines Flight 814 and took it to Taliban controlled Kandahar. The motive of the hijack was to not only get the release of Azhar but also Mushtaq Ahmed, Omar Sheikh. All three found safe houses in Pakistan after the release and in years to follow masterminded many terror attacks in India and the killing of South Asia Bureau Chief of The Wall Street Journal, Daniel Pearl.

Masood Azhar's JeM is responsible for many terror attacks in the years that followed his release after the Hijacking of IC 814-These were 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2016 Pathankot attack and 2019 Pulwama attack

LISTING A WEEK AFTER FOREIGN SECRETARY VISITED CHINA



The developments come just one week after Indian foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale visited China and gave evidence regarding JeM's involvement in terror attacks in India. During his visit, Gokhale met Chinese officials including Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

A statement from India's external affairs ministry said,"We have shared with China all evidences of terrorist activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad and its leader Masood Azhar. It is now for the 1267 Sanctions Committee and other authorized bodies of the U.N. to take a decision on the listing of Masood Azhar. "

The British High Commissioner Sir Dominic Asquith last week speaking to reporters expressed optimism on the listing of Azhar and said, "We are strong supporters of listing of Masood Azhar for a decade. So that we will get to that conclusion shortly."