This Japanese Man Sleeps For Just 30 Minutes Every Day But Wakes Up Energised; Know How

Japanese Man's Unique Sleep Routine: A Japanes man is going viral for his claims that he has been sleeping for just 30 minutes every day to double his lifespan. The man named Daisuke Hori claimed that he has overcome sleep by resting for just half-an-hour, against the recommended time of at least 7-8 hours. The 40-year-old entrepreneur from Hyogo prefecture in western Japan, Hori, claims he has trained his body and mind to function effectively on very little sleep, which he believes has greatly boosted his work efficiency.

Hori emphasizes that quality sleep is more crucial than the length of sleep for maintaining concentration. In 2016, he founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association, where he conducts classes on sleep and health. So far, he has taught over 2,100 students how to become ultra-short sleepers, following his unique sleep regimen, said various reports.

According to the South China Morning Post, Hori began reducing his sleep over a decade ago to increase his waking hours. Over time, he successfully cut his sleep down to just 30 to 45 minutes each day.

Hori’s reasoning behind his unusual sleep pattern is intriguing. He argues that the quality of sleep is more important than the quantity. Using the example of doctors and firefighters, he pointed out that these professionals often rest for short periods but still manage to work efficiently.

To stay alert and fend off fatigue, Hori relies on physical exercise and drinks coffee an hour before meals. For nearly 12 years, he has drastically limited the amount of sleep in his daily routine.

Research published in the 'Journal of the American Geriatrics Society' found that people who either sleep too little or too much tend to age mentally by about two years, compared to those who sleep between seven and eight hours a night, reported Times of India.

Chronic sleep deprivation can significantly impact health. While sleep requirements vary among individuals, most adults need between 7 and 9 hours per night for optimal functioning. Getting less than this regularly can lead to numerous physical and mental health problems.

Sleep deprivation also negatively affects cognitive functions, including memory and decision-making. Long-term sleep loss can contribute to mental health issues like anxiety and depression, while also reducing productivity and quality of life. Those who don’t get enough rest often struggle to focus, and their risk of accidents rises due to decreased alertness.