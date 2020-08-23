Joe Biden, Kamala Harris wish Indians around the world on Ganesh Chaturthi

US presidential candidate for the Democrat's Joe Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris extended their greetings to Indians around the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday (August 22).

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Bide said, ''To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings.''

To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 22, 2020

Joining Biden, Kamal Harris also wished, ' a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi' to Indians around the world. Harris tweeted, ''Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.''

Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi. https://t.co/iYzangpfAS — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 22, 2020

The wishes from Biden and Harris come at a time when the campaign for presidential elections is in full swing in the United States and the candidates are trying to woo Indian origin citizens based in the US.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. However, this year, it will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to the COVID-19 pandemic