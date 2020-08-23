हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Joe Biden

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris wish Indians around the world on Ganesh Chaturthi

The wishes from Biden and Harris come at a time when the campaign for presidential elections is in full swing in the United States and the candidates are trying to woo Indian origin citizens based in the US.

Joe Biden, Kamala Harris wish Indians around the world on Ganesh Chaturthi

US presidential candidate for the Democrat's Joe Biden and vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris extended their greetings to Indians around the world on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Saturday (August 22).

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Bide said, ''To everyone celebrating the Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi in the U.S., India, and around the world, may you overcome all obstacles, be blessed with wisdom, and find a path toward new beginnings.''

Joining Biden, Kamal Harris also wished, ' a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi' to Indians around the world. Harris tweeted, ''Joining @JoeBiden in wishing everyone celebrating a very happy Ganesh Chaturthi.''

The wishes from Biden and Harris come at a time when the campaign for presidential elections is in full swing in the United States and the candidates are trying to woo Indian origin citizens based in the US.

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, began on August 22. However, this year, it will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to the COVID-19 pandemic

 

Tags:
Joe BidenKamala HarrisGanesh ChaturthiUS presidentail elections
Next
Story

Children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults to tackle COVID-19, says WHO
  • 29,75,701Confirmed
  • 55,794Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT6M

News 25: Watch top 25 news stories of the day