TEL AVIV: In the wake of a devastating Israeli air raid on Gaza City’s Al-Ahli Arab Hospital, resulting in a tragic loss of at least 500 lives according to Palestinian health authorities, United States President Joe Biden arrived in Israel in the high-stakes visit that aims to deescalate the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The recent attack on Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, a facility accommodating numerous patients and civilians seeking refuge from the relentless Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip, has significantly impacted ongoing peace initiatives led by world leaders aimed at averting further escalation of the conflict.

Biden's scheduled trip to Israel, Washington's closest ally in the Middle East, was planned before the hospital strike and takes on added significance as Israel intensifies its assault on Gaza, anticipating a ground offensive. However, the alleged Israeli assault on the Gaza hospital has already reverberated in diplomatic circles for Biden. Jordan, initially slated to host Biden for a summit involving the country's King Abdullah II, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, has called off the meetings, signalling a strain in relations. Biden's reception in Amman is currently on hold.

Expressing his dismay on X, the platform previously known as Twitter, Biden conveyed being "outraged and deeply saddened" by the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital attack, yet refrained from direct criticism of Israel.

Biden's visit follows a meeting by his top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, with Arab leaders, most of whom refrained from condemning Hamas for its attacks that claimed the lives of 1,400 individuals in Israel, including some foreigners. Upon his arrival in Tel Aviv, the US President will confer with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other high-ranking officials. According to the White House, Biden will receive a comprehensive briefing on Israel's war objectives and strategy and reassert Washington's commitment to Israel's security.

Securing The Release Of Hostages

Besides a "very small, restricted" bilateral meeting with Netanyahu, Biden will also engage with some families that lost their loved ones in the Hamas terror attacks and Israeli first responders. The discussions will also include President Herzog and centre around efforts to secure the safe release of all hostages from Hamas captivity.

Will Biden Succeed In Preventing Escalation Of War?

Biden's public statements while in Israel, especially regarding the Al-Ahli Arab Hospital attack, will be closely scrutinized, potentially offering insights into whether the US is adjusting its position on the conflict, given the escalating international outrage over Israel's extensive bombing campaign in Gaza. Blinken initially announced Biden's visit following over seven hours of discussions with Netanyahu and other officials, during which Netanyahu committed to formulating a plan to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza's civilian population.

Addressing Humanitarian Concerns In Gaza

Israel has imposed a stringent blockade on Gaza, leaving its 2.3 million inhabitants trapped in dire conditions without adequate access to water, food, fuel, and electricity. While Blinken highlighted a humanitarian relief agreement, specific details were not disclosed, and the immediate establishment of safe corridors remains uncertain.

US Military Support To Israel

As Israel stands on the brink of a possible ground offensive into Gaza, Biden's visit seems instrumental in fostering a common understanding between the US and Israel on how to navigate the war. US Central Command Chief General Michael "Erik" Kurilla's presence in Tel Aviv underscores heightened military support provided by the Biden administration since the conflict's onset, in response to Hamas' attack on southern Israel.

The Pentagon's bolstering of its presence in the region, including deploying a second aircraft carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean, underscores its commitment to prevent adversaries like Iran and Hezbollah from launching major attacks against Israel.

The continuing military support for Israel is anticipated to be combined with aid packages for Ukraine, and Taiwan, and funding for domestic natural disasters. The White House has about USD 100 million remaining in the Presidential Drawdown Authority, the fund that has been regularly tapped for more than USD 40 billion in military aid for Ukraine. The anticipated request from the White House for supplemental funding faces uncertainty in Congress, where the House does not have a speaker after Kevin McCarthy was deposed last week.

Iron Dome System, Precision-Guided Weapons For Israel

More immediately, Israel has sought interceptors for the Iron Dome system, jointly developed by the US and Israel to defend against rocket attacks, highlighting the intertwined defence efforts between the two nations. Precision-guided weapons, with their capacity to minimize collateral damage, are also expected to play a significant role in the conflict. The Pentagon's strategic stockpile of ammunition in Israel further signifies the close military ties and collaborative efforts in managing conflicts in the region.

In this tense and rapidly evolving situation, Biden's visit to Israel holds immense diplomatic weight, with expectations for the US to navigate a delicate balance between supporting its ally and advocating for humanitarian relief in Gaza, all while contending with escalating international concerns.