Joe Biden wins majority of Electoral College votes to confirm his win as US President

US President-elect Joe Biden's win in November 3 Presidential election became official on Monday (December 14) after the Electoral College gave a clear majority to him.

The decision by Electoral College means that Biden will become the next US President clearing the 270-mark on electoral college votes by registering victory in all six battleground states.

“Democracy prevailed,” said Biden as he addressed the nation on his victory on Monday night.

“The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame,” he said.

The 55 electoral votes in California put Biden over the top, helping him cross the 270-vote mark that are needed to win US presidential election.

Security was beefed up in in some states as electors assembled to cast their paper ballots in gatherings that took place in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The voters followed COVID-19 protocolas and wear seen wearing masks. The results will be sent to Washington and will be tallied during a joint session of Congress on Janaury 6.

It is to be noted that Biden won all of the six swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Meanwhile, Trump is yet to concede defeat and his stuck to his false claims that he won the election.

“No, I worry about the country having an illegitimate president, that’s what I worry about. A president that lost and lost badly,” Trump said in a Fox News interview.