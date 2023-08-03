trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2644019
NewsWorld
JUSTIN TRUDEAU

Justin Trudeau-Wife Sophie Gregoire To Divorce: 18 Years Of Ups And Down In Canadian PM's Married Life

Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48, got married in May 2005 and have three children  - Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien. 

Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Reuters
  • The couple often publicly expressed love and displayed unity
  • After 10 years of their marriage, Trudeau became the Canadian prime minister
  • Over the years, their married life has seen ups and downs

Justin Trudeau-Wife Sophie Gregoire To Divorce: 18 Years Of Ups And Down In Canadian PM's Married Life Justin and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau tied the knot in 2005 (Pic: Reuters)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau unexpectedly announced their separation on Instagram on Wednesday, likely marking the end of the couple's 18-year high-profile marriage. Trudeau, 51, and Gregoire Trudeau, 48, got married in May 2005. Ten years later, Trudeau became prime minister, landing the sharply-dressed couple in the world media's spotlight.

Trudeau, whose father Pierre Elliott Trudeau was also Canadian primer minister for 15 years, worked as a school teacher before joining politics. Gregoire Trudeau was a former entertainment journalist and had known Trudeau since childhood. They have three children Xavier, 15, Ella Grace, 14, and nine-year-old Hadrien.

Justin Trudeau's Instagram Post Announcing Separation


They often publicly expressed love and displayed unity, especially on birthdays and anniversaries, but over the years, their married life has seen ups and downs. Here are some comments the couple have made about their married life in recent years.

Trudeau, 2014 autobiography, Common Ground

"Our marriage isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts."

Gregoire Trudeau told Global News in 2015 that “no marriage is easy."

"I'm almost kind of proud of the fact that we've had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we're both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can."

Trudeau, May 28, 2023, on Instagram

"Every mile of this journey together is an adventure. I love you, Soph. Happy anniversary!"

Trudeau, April 24, 2023, on Instagram

"Happy birthday, Sophie. From this, to this, and everything in between, there’s no one I’d rather have by my side… I love you, mon amour."

Gregoire Trudeau, September 2020 on Instagram

"Our first date was 17 years ago... we are not that young anymore, but what an adventure it’s been. Through all the ups and the downs, you’re still my person. I love you. #TBT to a quiet moment we shared somewhere along the way."

