Kamala Harris Makes Surprise Appearance At DNC, Calls For Unity Ahead Of Presidential Election

Vice President Kamala Harris, in a surprise appearance at Chicago's Democratic National Convention, spoke of the unity that binds Americans to a common vision for their nation's future. "Tonight, as I look out at all of you, I'm struck by the beauty of our diverse nation. We have people from every part of America, from all walks of life, joined together by the shared vision we hold for our country's path ahead," said Harris, 59, to the resounding cheers of thousands of Democratic Party delegates who had come together for the event.

She continued, "This November, we'll unite our voices and, as one people, step forward with optimism, hope, and faith, driven by our collective love for America and the knowledge that we share far more than what divides us."

Harris is set to give her acceptance speech as the Democratic Party's presidential nominee this Thursday, facing former President Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, in the upcoming November elections.

"Let's start by celebrating our remarkable President Joe Biden. Joe, we're indebted to you for your transformative leadership and lifelong dedication to our nation, and we're thankful for everything you will continue to do," Harris expressed, honoring the legacy of President Joe Biden.

The crowd at the United Centre erupted in applause for Harris.

President Joe Biden, at 81, last month decided not to seek re-election and endorsed Harris for the presidency. Following Biden's support, Harris quickly gained endorsements from former President Barack Obama and secured the necessary delegate votes to become the Democratic nominee.

Harris has made history as the first woman of color and the first Indian-American to lead a major American political party's presidential ticket.

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton also spoke on Monday, saying Harris has the character, experience and vision to lead the United States forward.

“Kamala has the character, experience, and vision to lead us forward,” the 76-year-old, who unsuccessfully contested against Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election, said at the Democratic National Convention.