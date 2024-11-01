Vice President Kamala Harris strongly criticised former President Donald Trump for his remarks on women, stating that Trump doesn't believe women should have the autonomy to make decisions about their own bodies. Harris further emphasised that Trump disregards women's freedom and intelligence to make decisions in their best interest.

Notably, Trump had said during a campaign in Wisconsin that he would "protect" women. "I want to protect the people. I want to protect the women of our country. I want to protect women... I'm going to do it whether the women like it or not," The Washington Post had reported.

The remarks by Harris came while addressing a rally in Phoenix, Arizona.

Sharing a post on X, Harris wrote, "Did you hear what Donald Trump said yesterday? That he will do what he wants, whether the women like it or not."

Addressing the rally, Harris spoke about Roe v. Wade and said, "And remember how we got here. Donald Trump hand selected three members of the US Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade and they did as he intended. Now in America, one in three women lives in a state with the Trump abortion ban... And Donald Trump is not done. Did everyone hear what he said yesterday? That he will do what he wants whether the women like it or not."

She added, "He does not believe that women should have agency and authority to make decisions about their own bodies. This is the same man who said that women should be punished for their choices. He simply does not respect the freedom of women or the intelligence of women to know what's in their own best interest and make decisions accordingly but we trust women."

The Vice President sounded alarm on Trump's potential policies if he's elected, stating that he would ban abortion, restrict access to birth control, put IVF treatments at risk, and even force states to monitor women's pregnancies.

"If he was elected, he has been pretty clear in his behaviour and his deeds, he will ban abortion nationwide. He will restrict access to birth control, put IVF treatments at risk and force states to monitor women's pregnancies," Harris said.