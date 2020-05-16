हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome

Kawasaki, Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome linked to COVID-19 in children? WHO to release reports

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday (May 16, 2020) will release a scientific brief on Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children. Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome is said to be a disease similar to Kawasaki and toxic shock syndrome linked to COVID-19.

In the past weeks, reports from Europe and North America have described a small number of children being admitted to intensive care units with a multisystem inflammatory condition with some features similar to Kawasaki’s disease and toxic shock syndrome.

The initial reports hypothesize that this syndrome may be related to COVID-19. 

The WHO said that it is critical to urgently and carefully characterize this clinical syndrome, to understand causality, and to describe treatment interventions.

However, WHO along with global clinical network for COVID-19  has developed a preliminary case definition and a case report form for Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

Taking further steps to better understand the syndrome and stay alert of its spread among children's, WHO has called all clinicians worldwide to work with your national authorities

