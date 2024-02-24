'Keep Fighting': Volodymyr Zelenskyy Urges Ukrainians As War With Russia Enters Third Year

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his confidence in the country's victory in the war against Russia, which has now entered its second year. Zelenskyy urged his soldiers to continue fighting for Ukraine, assuring them that the country will prevail in the conflict.

Sharing a video from Hostomel airport, which was targeted by Russia in the early days of the war, Zelenskyy stated, "Keep fighting - you are sure to win!" He added, "We are 730 days closer to victory."

Posting the video on X (formerly Twitter) Zelenskyy wrote, "I am immensely proud of each of you. I admire each one of you. I believe in each one of you." "Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow our Ukraine to end. That's why when it comes to ending the war, we always add - on our terms. That is why, along with the word peace, there is always another word: just."

"That's why in future history, next to the word Ukraine, the word "independent" will always stand. We fight for this. And we will prevail. On the best day of our lives," he added.

In his address, Zelenskyy thanked the country's soldiers and "everyone in the world who stands by us and with truth."

Justin Trudeau, Giorgia Meloni In Ukraine Commemorating 2nd Anniversary Of Russia's Invasion

Zelenskyy met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen who had arrived today at the site of the 2022 battle for Hostomel Airport in Kyiv Oblast, a province in north-central Ukraine, surrounding the capital city of Kyiv.

"Two years ago, we greeted the enemy landing here with fire. Two years later, we greet our friends, our partners here," Zelenskyy said in his address.

Russian forces failed to capture the airport in 2022 and the plan to "take Kyiv in three days" ultimately failed.

"Today, unfortunately, each of us has someone to keep a moment of silence and honour the memory of. Together we bow our heads. 730 days of pain. But at the same time, 730 days of hope," Zelenskyy said in the video. "Remembering what Ukrainians have already done - you know that we can definitely do it. It's within our power. We will succeed," he said.

The Ukranian president went on to remind his countrymen of what had been achieved over the past two years. "And here, in this place, you understand best - metal may not withstand, but Ukrainians do. You can burn the plane, but you cannot destroy the dream. The dream with which each of us falls asleep and wakes up for 730 days, with which you, all our citizens, all Ukrainians fall asleep," Zelenskyy said.

'Great People, Of A Great Country': Zelenskyy To Ukrainian People

Lauding the people of his country, the Ukranian president said, "A nation that endured in the first three days. And didn't fall on the fourth. And fought for the fifth day. And then a month. And then six months. And now two years. Battles for freedom. Battles for life. Heroically fought by incredible people, to whom I always address in my speeches: Great people, of a great country."

Meanwhile, on February 23, in a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held at its New York headquarters, to discuss the two-year mark of the Russian Ukraine war, the Ukranian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said, "Two years since its invasion, Moscow's name is synonymous with aggression, war and barbarism. Ukraine wants peace more than any other nation."

However, he said, "We will not allow Russia to kill us freely on the road to peace, nor will we ever accept any offer to surrender or to concede our lands and freedoms under the guise of peace."

In his address to the Security Council, the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres stated that the Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine directly violated both the UN Charter and international law. He stated that two years on, the war in Ukraine remains "an open wound at the heart of Europe."

"It is high time for peace - a just peace, based on the United Nations Charter, international law and General Assembly resolutions," Guterres said. On February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that started in 2014. The invasion has become the largest attack on a European country since World War II.