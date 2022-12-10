topStoriesenglish
King Charles' coronation: 'Don't think Harry will ever be welcome in England,' shares royal expert

Amid the release of the controversial OTT documentary series 'Harry and Meghan', royal expert Tom Bower says there's a possibility that the couple won't be on the guestlist at Prince Charles III's coronation either.

Last Updated: Dec 10, 2022
London: There's been quite a lot of noise surrounding the documentary series 'Harry and Meghan' which is now on the OTT platform Netflix. Royal expert Tom Bower recently spoke to Page Six - an entertainment media house based in the US and said that there are very minimal chances that Prince Harry would now be greeted with a warm welcome in the UK. Tom Bowers told Page Six, "I can't imagine they'll be welcome. I don't think Harry will ever be welcome back in England."

He also added that there's a possibility that Harry and Meghan won't be on the guestlist at Prince Charles III's coronation either. Bowers told Page Six that Harry has become an outsider, Meghan has equally distanced herself from the rest of the British royal family. "I think he's just cutting himself off from it all. You know, he is turning himself into an outcast, and I don't think anyone's going to be looking to - to see if he's welcome here," Bower said, "And ... with her, she's finished now for sure. And he's on the verge of being finished."

According to Bowers, Prince Harry's relationship with his father King Charles III has also been damaged. The author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors" told Page Six that "there was never any chance of it (reconciliation between Royal family and Prince Harry and Meghan)," despite the fact that many people believed the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would patch fences following Queen Elizabeth II's passing on September 8.

"The whole problem is that Charles hates confrontation, and someone who had dinner with him earlier this week told me that he wants to stay out of it," Bower explained to Page Six." But I think that it'll be impossible for him to stay out of it," he added. The royal family hasn't issued any statement regarding the documentary series so far, as per Page Six. 

