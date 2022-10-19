‘Leave at the earliest’: India issues fresh advisory for its nationals in Ukraine

New Delhi: Amid the increasing severity of the Ukraine-Russia war, India on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, has issued an advisory asking citizens to avoid travelling to Ukraine, citing the 'deteriorating security situation' in the country. "Indian citizens, including students, currently in Ukraine are advised to leave Ukraine at the earliest by available means," the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

Russia's military is pressing on with its strategy of targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, leaving people without power in scores of cities and towns as the war approaches its eight-month milestone.

Shelling overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday morning in Energodar, the closest city to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, knocked out the power and water supply in some of the city's districts. Early reports said the shelling damaged one of the city's electrical substations, Energodar's mayor Dmytro Orlov said.