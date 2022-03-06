Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian invasion enters 11th day

Credit card and Payment giants Mastercard and Visa said they are suspending operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, adding that their cards issued by Russian banks will no longer work outside the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial assistance for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. "As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President," Zelenskiy tweeted.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Polish border and discussed anti-Russia sanctions and the increasing Kyiv`s defense capabilities."Met with my U.S. counterpart and friend @SecBlinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure," Kuleba wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Russia ended the ceasefire announced on Saturday to provide a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of civilians. The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, blamed Ukraine for the failure of the ceasefire. "Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence the nationalists or extend the `silence regime`, offensive operations have been resumed," Konashenkov said as per RT.

In a warning, President Vladimir Putin said that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a 'declaration of war'. He also warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict.

