Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian invasion enters 11th day

The number of Ukrainian refugees was expected to reach 1.5 million on Sunday as Russia's invasion entered the 11th day, Reuters reported. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, March 6, 2022 - 07:54
File Photo (Reuters)

Credit card and Payment giants Mastercard and Visa said they are suspending operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, adding that their cards issued by Russian banks will no longer work outside the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he had spoken to U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed security, financial assistance for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia. "As part of the constant dialogue, I had another conversation with the President," Zelenskiy tweeted. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday met US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Polish border and discussed anti-Russia sanctions and the increasing Kyiv`s defense capabilities."Met with my U.S. counterpart and friend @SecBlinken at the Ukrainian-Polish border. We held talks on further deliveries of necessary weapons for Ukraine, ways to ensure the efficiency of sanctions and increase pressure," Kuleba wrote on Twitter. 

Meanwhile, Russia ended the ceasefire announced on Saturday to provide a humanitarian corridor for evacuation of civilians. The official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, blamed Ukraine for the failure of the ceasefire. "Due to the unwillingness of the Ukrainian side to influence the nationalists or extend the `silence regime`, offensive operations have been resumed," Konashenkov said as per RT. 

In a warning, President Vladimir Putin said that Western sanctions on Russia were akin to a 'declaration of war'. He also warned that any attempt to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be tantamount to entering the conflict.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest updates on Russia-Ukraine conflict: 

6 March 2022, 07:23 AM

Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrived at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania.

6 March 2022, 06:41 AM

A special flight carrying 183 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Budapest in Hungary. 

6 March 2022, 06:40 AM

A special flight carrying 154 Indian citizens from Ukraine landed in Delhi from Košice in Slovakia. 

6 March 2022, 06:37 AM

"Mariupol Mayor: Russia blockades city, denies humanitarian corridor. According to Mayor Vadym Boychenko, the city has been left without water and electricity, while 400,000 city residents are held hostage by the Russians," reported The Kyiv Independent (ANI)

6 March 2022, 06:36 AM

Ukraine's Zelensky speaks by phone with US President Joe Biden to discuss "security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia", AFP reported. 

6 March 2022, 06:36 AM

Visa, Mastercard say they have suspended operations in Russia. (AFP)
 

