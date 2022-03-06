Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Ukrainian refugees near 1.5 million as Russian invasion enters 11th day

6 March 2022, 07:23 AM
Indian Air Force flight carrying 210 Indians evacuated from Ukraine arrived at Hindan airbase near Delhi from Bucharest, Romania.
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
6 March 2022, 06:41 AM
A special flight carrying 183 Indian nationals from Ukraine, arrived in Delhi from Budapest in Hungary.
Delhi | A special flight, carrying 183 Indian nationals from #Ukraine, arrives in the national capital from Budapest in Hungary#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/bpCd0uWBlf
— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2022
6 March 2022, 06:40 AM
A special flight carrying 154 Indian citizens from Ukraine landed in Delhi from Košice in Slovakia.
Delhi | A special flight, carrying 154 Indian citizens from #Ukraine, lands in the national capital from Košice in Slovakia#OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/64jR8RSJrc
— ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022
6 March 2022, 06:37 AM
"Mariupol Mayor: Russia blockades city, denies humanitarian corridor. According to Mayor Vadym Boychenko, the city has been left without water and electricity, while 400,000 city residents are held hostage by the Russians," reported The Kyiv Independent (ANI)
6 March 2022, 06:36 AM
Ukraine's Zelensky speaks by phone with US President Joe Biden to discuss "security, financial support for Ukraine and the continuation of sanctions against Russia", AFP reported.
6 March 2022, 06:36 AM
Visa, Mastercard say they have suspended operations in Russia. (AFP)