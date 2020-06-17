Lord Rama poised to slay China's Dragon: Taiwan news site's illustration on India-China face-off goes viral

New Delhi: Amid violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops along Line of Actual Control in the Galwan Valley of east Ladakh, in which 20 soldiers including one Colonel Rank officer sacrificed their lives on June 15 night, Taiwan News has published an illustration showing a Hindu god battling a Chinese dragon.

The viral illustration surfaced on social media in Taiwan showing Hindu god Rama has drawn a bow and preparing to shoot a huge arrow into a Chinese dragon with the title "We Conquer. We kill." This illustration was reportedly posted on the Hong Kong social media site LIHKG.

According to the report, Hong Kong Twitter user HoSaiLei wrote "An Indian friend has already finished this exquisite Sino-Indian war poster," while sharing it on Tuesday. Within 21 hours, the post had gained 861 likes, 300 retweets, and 34 comments, the report said.

Many Indian netizens reportedly extended thanks to HoSaiLei for sharing the image, and he responded to one user as, "Likewise!! Please know this, we support you!"

In the fierce clash in Galwan Vally on June 15 night, the Chinese side also suffered casualties. China has not yet talked about the number of casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army.

The clash in Galwan Valley is reported to be the biggest confrontation between the two militaries after their clashes in Nathu La in 1967 when India lost around 80 soldiers while Chinese army lost over 300 personnel in the confrontation.