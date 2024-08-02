Advertisement
2024 US PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

‘Love For Indian...’: Trump Escalates Race Attacks, Shares Kamala’s Photo In Saree

Kamala Harris's ethnic identity has become a key issue in the U.S. presidential election campaign, receiving increased attention following a personal attack by Trump. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Aug 02, 2024, 10:04 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Picture source: @realDonaldTrump/posts

New Delhi: Former U.S. President Donald Trump has persisted in questioning Vice President Kamala Harris' racial identity for a second consecutive day. On Thursday, Trump posted a photo of Harris and her family in traditional sarees. Following his previous comment suggesting Harris had "all of a sudden" chosen to identify as "Black," he said, “Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago!” 

Kamala Harris's ethnic identity has become a key issue in the U.S. presidential election campaign, receiving increased attention following a personal attack by Trump. CNN reported that Trump criticised Harris, alleging that she "turned black" after years of identifying with her "Indian heritage" and suggesting that she suddenly changed her identity to be recognized as a woman of color. 

He captioned Harris’ image shared on Truthsocial as, “Thank you Kamala for the nice picture you sent from many years ago! Your warmth, friendship, and love of your Indian Heritage are very much appreciated.”

In response to former President Trump's comments on her racial identity, Kamala Harris has countered by stating that the American people ‘deserve better.’ 

At a Houston fundraiser on Wednesday, Kamala Harris asserted that the country is facing a choice between two distinct visions and accused Trump and his campaign of trying to move the nation ‘backwards.’ This statement came shortly after Trump's claims. 

"In this moment, we face a choice, between two very different visions for our nation. One focused on the future, and the other focused on the past. And we in this room, are fighting for the future," she told the donors, reported ANI. 

