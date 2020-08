JAIPUR: Tremors were felt in Rajasthan after a medium-intensity earthquake hit the state in the wee hours on Friday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter scale hit the Sikar district of Rajasthan at around 00.44 am. The quake occurred some 26 kilometers from Sikar, the NCS said.

There was no immediate report of any injury or loss to property.